Comic Road Trip by Award-Winning Latino Author Reveals a Cultural Awakening
After stumbling onto a multiple murder on a road trip, two aimless hippies become the prime suspects.
New York, NY, January 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Coming from Beck and Branch Publishers March 15, 2023.
Set in 1969, Mustang To Paducah by award-winning author Raul Ramos y Sanchez is a fast-paced and humorous tale about two Miami hippies who stumble onto a multiple murder and become the prime suspects while returning a car for a tourist from Kentucky. Before long, the hapless pair are in the crosshairs of an unhinged FBI agent and a mob contract killer. The harrowing flight from their pursuers leads Nestor “Cruiser” Cruz and Maxwell “Peanut” O’Connor to reassess their lives.
Nestled slyly into this madcap road trip is the cultural awakening of two young Miami refugees, one from Cuba, the other from Georgia. Being a hippie is more a fashion statement than a lifestyle for Cruiser and Peanut, the offspring of working-class parents who, like most migrants, came to Miami seeking a better life. After venturing outside their inner-city world for the first time, the pair discover a form of hippie heresy: The flower child ethos of dropping out and going back to the land feels less like liberation and more like a step back to the hardships their parents fled in Havana and Waycross.
Called “an epic journey of the soul” by acclaimed author Jess Montgomery, Mustang To Paducah enlightens as it entertains.
About the author
Cuban-born Raul Ramos y Sanchez grew up in Miami’s cultural kaleidoscope before becoming a long-time resident of the U.S. Midwest. His previous novels include the Class H Trilogy (America Libre, House Divided and Pancho Land) and the coming-of-age novel, The Skinny Years. The author and his work have been featured on television, radio and print publications across the country along with a host of online media sources.
Author awards and Recognition
· Books Into Movies Award Winner, presented by Edward James Olmos
· Violet Crown Fiction Award Finalist, Writers League of Texas
· Best Novel, International Latino Book Awards
· Selected for Los Angeles Magazine’s “The Reading List”
· Latina Magazine “Hot Summer Reads” Author
· UsaToday Summer Reads Author
· Ohioana Book Festival Featured Author
