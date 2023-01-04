ExpoNovum Introduces Payment, Corporate Banking, and APM Services
Binghamton, NY, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Financial technology company ExpoNovum has announced the launch of its payment, corporate banking, and APM (automated payment machine) services. The platform allows for transactions using various payment methods and offers business account management, cash management, and trade finance services. ExpoNovum's APM service provides self-service kiosks for payments and financial transactions in high-traffic areas.
ExpoNovum's payment solution allows for secure and convenient transactions using debit and credit cards, mobile payments, and online banking. The corporate banking solution streamlines financial processes and helps improve financial efficiency for businesses. The APM service offers a convenient option for on-the-go financial transactions.
"We are pleased to offer these financial technology services to our clients," said [Founder/CEO]. "ExpoNovum's goal is to provide comprehensive financial solutions to help businesses and individuals efficiently manage their finances and make transactions."
About ExpoNovum: ExpoNovum is a financial technology company offering payment, corporate banking, and APM services. The company's mission is to help clients streamline financial processes and improve financial efficiency.
