Author Judy Thompson’s New Book, "The Girl from Lost Creek," is a Poignant Account of the Author's Fascinating Life Story and All She Managed to Overcome

Recent release “The Girl From Lost Creek,” from Covenant Books author Judy Thompson, is an enthralling memoir that details the author's upbringing and the struggles that came with it. After losing her parents at an early age, Thompson managed to forge ahead despite this incredible loss, finding the strength to carry on and live a full and fulfilling life raising her family and pursuing her passions.