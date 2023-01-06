Author Judy Thompson’s New Book, "The Girl from Lost Creek," is a Poignant Account of the Author's Fascinating Life Story and All She Managed to Overcome
Recent release “The Girl From Lost Creek,” from Covenant Books author Judy Thompson, is an enthralling memoir that details the author's upbringing and the struggles that came with it. After losing her parents at an early age, Thompson managed to forge ahead despite this incredible loss, finding the strength to carry on and live a full and fulfilling life raising her family and pursuing her passions.
Paradise Valley, AZ, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Judy Thompson, who was born Judith Hartzell and currently resides with her husband of fifty-five years live on the Puget Sound near Seattle, Washington, has completed her new book, “The Girl From Lost Creek”: a captivating memoir detailing the trials faced by the author during her childhood and beyond and how they affected her later in life.
The author’s story begins with the disappearance of her father and the murder of her mother—two events that shocked the small community of Lost Creek, West Virginia, a region of Appalachia in the 1940s. She is separated from her six siblings when she and her sister are eventually adopted by a couple in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with just stories and shadowy memories of her childhood. Judy finds a deep inner strength and independence that would lead her through a life of work, acquiring a college education, raising a family while traveling, and living in various cities in the United States and abroad.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judy Thompson’s new book came about with encouragement from the author’s humanities teacher, Ellen Hoffman, who suggested the author write her own story. Compiled from interviews with her siblings, Thompson weaves a beautiful story of courage and perseverance following personal tragedy that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Girl From Lost Creek” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
