Author Alexis Hunter’s New Book, "Allison's Adventure," is a Charming Tale of a Little Girl Who Cannot Find Her Kitten and Must Search for Her so They Can Play Together
Recent release “Allison's Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Alexis Hunter, is an enthralling story that centers around young Allison, who sets off in search of her kitten Brownie so the two can play together. Unable to find her cat on her own, Allison begins to worry and must recruit her other animal friends to find where she is hiding.
Lyman, WY, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alexis Hunter, a mother and lifelong lover of animals, has completed her new book, “Allison's Adventure”: a charming tale that follows a young girl in search of one of her beloved kittens.
“Allison’s Adventure” centers around an adventurous young girl named Allison who wants to play with her kitten Brownie. But when she’s unable to locate her, she must rely on the help of her other pets and her mother to help locate her dear feline friend.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alexis Hunter’s new book is a delightful tale of friendship and excitement that young readers will easily be able to connect with. With vivid artwork and a cast of adorable characters, “Allison’s Adventure” is the perfect tale that readers of all ages can enjoy together.
Readers can purchase “Allison's Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
