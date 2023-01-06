Author Alexis Hunter’s New Book, "Allison's Adventure," is a Charming Tale of a Little Girl Who Cannot Find Her Kitten and Must Search for Her so They Can Play Together

Recent release “Allison's Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Alexis Hunter, is an enthralling story that centers around young Allison, who sets off in search of her kitten Brownie so the two can play together. Unable to find her cat on her own, Allison begins to worry and must recruit her other animal friends to find where she is hiding.