Robert Johnson’s New Book, "The Nut That Saved My Life," Centers Around Two Squirrels Who Bite Off More Than They Can Chew After Setting Off to Find the Largest Acorn
Columbus, MS, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Johnson, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a father, grandfather, and soon-to-be-great-grandfather, has completed his most recent book, “The Nut That Saved My Life”: a charming tale that follows Benny and Freddy, two squirrels that encounter a fearsome enemy and must find a way outwit him if they want to get home in one piece.
“‘Volume 1: The Nut That Saved My Life’ is about two squirrels living in the forest going through everyday life as if there is no other in the forest,” writes Johnson. “But there is always danger around. Sometimes it just finds us. It takes a miracle to save our life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Johnson’s book is inspired by the author’s love of making up bedtime stories for his grandchildren. With vivid artwork that helps to bring Johnson’s tale to life, readers of all ages will find their imaginations captivated as they follow along on Benny and Freddy’s adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Nut That Saved My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
