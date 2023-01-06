Darrell Denham’s New Book, "Lost in Love," Follows Two Former Lovers from Different Worlds That Are Brought Together After Being Torn Apart by Distance and Deceit
Tifton, GA, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Darrell Denham, a retired teacher who enjoys spending time with family and vacationing on the Emerald Coast of Florida, has completed his most recent book, “Lost in Love”: a stirring romance that follows two lovers who reunite after being separated by fate and lies, and question if they can ever return to the relationship that they had years ago.
“This is a story of love, and how the cruel hand of deceit and chance can play a role in one’s destiny,” writes Denham. “Imagine having your life completely changed by a chance discovery. You stumble across a picture, or perhaps a letter and the truth is suddenly revealed. It can’t be denied, and you must face the fact that your life has been shaped by lies and deceit. This is such a story.
“Two innocents, Michael Williams, an heir to the Williams Lumber Company, and Caitlin Campbell, a young Scottish lass, are the young couple who fall in love in this improbable tale. Separated by an ocean, they are brought together by fate only to be separated once again. And when the couple was finally reunited, Michael and Caitlin were forced to face the reality of just how difficult it would be to return to the life they had before.
“Against a backdrop of two different yet similar cities, Edinburgh, Scotland and
Roseville, Georgia, this compelling tale of Michael and Caitlin hopelessly ‘Lost in Love’ plays out over three decades. What emerges is a moving tale that begs the question, what might have been?”
Published by Fulton Books, Darrell Denham’s book is a thought-provoking story that explores the regret and longing felt by Michael and Caitlin after their emotional reunion, as the two are forced to reconcile the past with their new reality. A spellbinding and character-driven romance, “Lost in Love” is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Lost in Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is a story of love, and how the cruel hand of deceit and chance can play a role in one’s destiny,” writes Denham. “Imagine having your life completely changed by a chance discovery. You stumble across a picture, or perhaps a letter and the truth is suddenly revealed. It can’t be denied, and you must face the fact that your life has been shaped by lies and deceit. This is such a story.
“Two innocents, Michael Williams, an heir to the Williams Lumber Company, and Caitlin Campbell, a young Scottish lass, are the young couple who fall in love in this improbable tale. Separated by an ocean, they are brought together by fate only to be separated once again. And when the couple was finally reunited, Michael and Caitlin were forced to face the reality of just how difficult it would be to return to the life they had before.
“Against a backdrop of two different yet similar cities, Edinburgh, Scotland and
Roseville, Georgia, this compelling tale of Michael and Caitlin hopelessly ‘Lost in Love’ plays out over three decades. What emerges is a moving tale that begs the question, what might have been?”
Published by Fulton Books, Darrell Denham’s book is a thought-provoking story that explores the regret and longing felt by Michael and Caitlin after their emotional reunion, as the two are forced to reconcile the past with their new reality. A spellbinding and character-driven romance, “Lost in Love” is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Lost in Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories