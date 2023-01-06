Brian J Legault’s New Book, "Serenity Lake," is an Enthralling Tale That Follows Three Groups of People as They Discover Secrets About Serenity Lake and Each Other
Albuquerque, NM, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian J Legault, who graduated from Argyle Central in 1986 and currently resides in New Mexico, has completed his most recent book, “Serenity Lake”: a gripping drama that finds people struggling against the forces of nature and the consequences of their own actions while discovering the hidden secrets of a sequestered lake hidden deep within the hills.
“Serenity Lake is nestled within secluded hills that hold secrets unbeknownst to the three groups of people that are exploring the area,” writes Legault. “Decisions and actions have consequences that none are prepared to face, resulting in a nightmarish ordeal stretching over the course of one night. This is their stories of that fateful night at Serenity Lake and a beginning of a strange new journey for some.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian J Legault’s book is a captivating thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey through a night unlike any other. With tensions rising and suspense lurking around every corner, shocking revelations will change the course of lives forever as Serenity Lake begins to take its effect on the unsuspecting travelers.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Serenity Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
