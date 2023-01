FusionInvoice Completes Major Overhaul with 2022-1.0 Release

Brownsville, MN, January 04, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Sqware Pig LLC is pleased to announce the release of FusionInvoice 2022-1.0. This release upgrades nearly every aspect of FusionInvoice - from its core framework to the UI, making FusionInvoice more powerful, more customizable and more intuitive than ever before. Here are just a few of the more notable new features:-New dashboard widgets-KPI Cards-Sales Chart-Open Invoice Aging-Line Item Discounts-Credit Card Convenience Fees (surcharges)-Huge improvements to the Task List widget-The ability to define recurring tasks-Greatly improved mobile responsiveness-Improved security for invoice editing and deleting-Pop-up tooltips on field labels to help explain their meaning and use-New light and dark themes-A new test for duplicate clients-A new drag and drop UI for attachments-Improvements to multiple currency handling-Custom fields can now be set as required-New filtering capabilities on invoices and quotes lists-Optional field display on the Client views-Massive improvements in creating and editing email templates-And many, many, many moreExisting users can update their software from their https://fusionInvoice.com account. New users must purchase a FusionInvoice license. Update and installation instructions can be found on the FusionInvoice 2022 documentation page.FusionInvoice is innovative and interactive self-hosted invoicing and customer relationship management (CRM) software. FusionInvoice is a product of Sqware Pig LLC.