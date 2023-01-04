FusionInvoice Completes Major Overhaul with 2022-1.0 Release
In its most feature-enhancing release to date, FusionInvoice has added many new features and has given a major update to many existing features.
Brownsville, MN, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sqware Pig LLC is pleased to announce the release of FusionInvoice 2022-1.0. This release upgrades nearly every aspect of FusionInvoice - from its core framework to the UI, making FusionInvoice more powerful, more customizable and more intuitive than ever before. Here are just a few of the more notable new features:
-New dashboard widgets
-KPI Cards
-Sales Chart
-Open Invoice Aging
-Line Item Discounts
-Credit Card Convenience Fees (surcharges)
-Huge improvements to the Task List widget
-The ability to define recurring tasks
-Greatly improved mobile responsiveness
-Improved security for invoice editing and deleting
-Pop-up tooltips on field labels to help explain their meaning and use
-New light and dark themes
-A new test for duplicate clients
-A new drag and drop UI for attachments
-Improvements to multiple currency handling
-Custom fields can now be set as required
-New filtering capabilities on invoices and quotes lists
-Optional field display on the Client views
-Massive improvements in creating and editing email templates
-And many, many, many more
Existing users can update their software from their https://fusionInvoice.com account. New users must purchase a FusionInvoice license. Update and installation instructions can be found on the FusionInvoice 2022 documentation page.
FusionInvoice is innovative and interactive self-hosted invoicing and customer relationship management (CRM) software. FusionInvoice is a product of Sqware Pig LLC.
Tim Perry
740-398-2390
https://www.fusioninvoice.com/
