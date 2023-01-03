Lori Entwistle Joins Vacatia Team
Industry veteran leads Scottsdale Camelback Resort with expanded role as Vacatia's head of resort experience.
Mill Valley, CA, January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that Lori Entwistle has joined the company as head of resort experience. Lori comes to Vacatia from Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona, which recently chose Vacatia as its management company.
“At Vacatia, our goal is to help legacy resorts embrace a fresh approach and apply creative solutions, and Lori has a proven track record of success in this doing just that at Scottsdale Camelback,” said Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to working with her at Scottsdale and across our portfolio, focusing on bringing Vacatia’s innovative products and services to our 50,000 owners and subscribers.”
During Entwistle’s tenure at Scottsdale Camelback, the resort has maintained RCI Gold Crown status, the highest quality designation from RCI. The property enjoys national recognition for its environmental initiatives, including TripAdvisor’s GreenLeaders Silver Level and Certified Green Hotels from the Scottsdale Convention and Visitors Bureau. Before joining Scottsdale Camelback, Entwistle held management positions with Hyatt Hotels, and she earned a B.S. in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s Certified Hotel Administrator designation. She has been a frequent guest speaker at meetings of the American Resort Development Association and the Timeshare Board Members’ Association.
“I look forward to contributing to Vacatia’s efforts to help vacation ownership resorts and their owners thrive,” Entwistle said. “With the additional resources that Vacatia can provide, Scottsdale Camelback Resort is now well-positioned to continue its track record of success.”
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to more than 65 timeshare and condominium associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’ rental, resale, subscription membership products, and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
“At Vacatia, our goal is to help legacy resorts embrace a fresh approach and apply creative solutions, and Lori has a proven track record of success in this doing just that at Scottsdale Camelback,” said Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to working with her at Scottsdale and across our portfolio, focusing on bringing Vacatia’s innovative products and services to our 50,000 owners and subscribers.”
During Entwistle’s tenure at Scottsdale Camelback, the resort has maintained RCI Gold Crown status, the highest quality designation from RCI. The property enjoys national recognition for its environmental initiatives, including TripAdvisor’s GreenLeaders Silver Level and Certified Green Hotels from the Scottsdale Convention and Visitors Bureau. Before joining Scottsdale Camelback, Entwistle held management positions with Hyatt Hotels, and she earned a B.S. in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s Certified Hotel Administrator designation. She has been a frequent guest speaker at meetings of the American Resort Development Association and the Timeshare Board Members’ Association.
“I look forward to contributing to Vacatia’s efforts to help vacation ownership resorts and their owners thrive,” Entwistle said. “With the additional resources that Vacatia can provide, Scottsdale Camelback Resort is now well-positioned to continue its track record of success.”
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to more than 65 timeshare and condominium associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’ rental, resale, subscription membership products, and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Categories