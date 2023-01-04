Loveforce International Says Let’s Get Back to Love Again
Santa Clarita, CA, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In both word and deed, Loveforce International is expressing the sentiment of “Let’s get back to love again” by releasing a song of the same name. On Friday, January 6, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single of that song, which has been recorded by Loveforce International Recording Artists Billy Ray Charles. To further help promote the concept of getting back to love, Loveforce International will accentuate the concepts of self love and change by giving away a self- help book.
The new single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Let’s Get Back to Love Again.” It is a mid-tempo Soul song in the vein of the O’jays “Love Train.” Lyrically it looks at all the stuff the world has been through lately and arrives at a plea to get back to loving and caring for one another.
The song is a collaboration between Charles and two other writers. Charles rarely collaborates with one writer let alone two. Here, he collaborated with his most frequent collaborator, John Chambers. The other collaborator is Gale Hillman Sr. He is a veteran songwriter who lives in Phoenix Arizona. Hillman mostly writers in the old school Soul and Doo-wop genres.
The book being given away is entitled Become the Person That you’ve Always Wanted to Be by author Mark Wilkins. It is a Self-Help book that guides people towards changing a habit they do not like within 30 days. It consists of a simple system a step-by-step guide and proprietary worksheets.
“The people of the world have been through a lot these past few years,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “So, we thought we would do our part to release positivity and hope into the world for the New Year,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, January 6 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
