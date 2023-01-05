Vendorful Launches Supplier Metrics to Help Businesses Monitor Supplier Performance in Real-Time
Vendorful’s supplier management features help businesses save money and get more value from their supplier relationships with turnkey implementation.
New York, NY, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vendorful, a leading cloud-native platform for comprehensive upstream procurement, announces the launch of Supplier Metrics, its solution for real-time quantitative supplier performance insights and alerts.
Supplier Metrics allows Vendorful’s customers to transform low-level supply chain data into customized performance KPIs, leveraging information they already own to create a lightweight and cost-effective performance monitoring tool. Users can define critical performance thresholds, which trigger alerts to key stakeholders when performance slips. Those alerts are triggered automatically as new data comes into Vendorful, enabling true real-time performance monitoring of the entire supplier base.
This groundbreaking solution provides visibility into supplier performance data across systems, enabling managers to quickly identify and respond to supplier issues. “Organizations have incredible data on their suppliers, but it’s usually locked away in pieces spread across multiple separate platforms that don’t speak with each other,” said CEO Peter Bonney. “Many people instinctively assume they need to rip and replace their existing enterprise solutions to break down those silos. Our goal is to extract that information and let our customers get a higher ROI on their existing software investments.”
Supplier Metrics can be customized along multiple dimensions, allowing customers to create KPIs for metrics like OTIF for direct material suppliers, Uptime for IT infrastructure vendors, or any other metric relevant to specific categories. Furthermore, this feature allows users to compare vendor performance side-by-side to identify opportunities for improvement.
To read more about Vendorful, visit https://vendorful.com.
David Wadler
646-893-7392
https://vendorful.com
