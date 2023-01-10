Author Robert E. Pavese’s New Book, "Memories: A Collection of Stories of Family Life in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s," Explores America's Past & the Author's Family History
Recent release “Memories: A Collection of Stories of Family Life in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s,” from Covenant Books author Robert E. Pavese, is a compelling series of stories about the author's family, and the challenges they encountered in their day-to-day lives. Despite the struggles they faced, Pavese reveals how they made it through by placing their faith and trust in God and each other.
Cobleskill, NY, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert E. Pavese, a born-again Christian who devotes his entire life to Christ, has completed his new book, “Memories: A Collection of Stories of Family Life in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s”: a captivating memoir that brings a bygone era of American history to life through the author’s real life family history.
“This is an attempt to bring to life some of the memories of joys, hardships, and lessons learned from life in the 1930s and 1940s in the great nation, the United States of America,” writes Pavese. “With the Depression and World Wars I and II came a need for people to care for each other in order to survive and to save and rebuild families and communities.
“Our family had extremely limited resources but extremely unlimited desires for a dignified lifestyle in the midst of those hardships.
“Family and friends were one and the same when it came to caring for each other. How blessed we would all be if the lessons learned back then were applied to our day-by-day lives today.
“Today, many neighbors are strangers to each other, and there seems to be a general disregard for the needs of others. Consequently, the government has been able to move in quickly to fill the gap at the expense of the dignity of the people of our great nation.
“Freedom is not without struggle and strife for life, liberty, and dignity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert E. Pavese’s new book is an engaging family history that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the trials and triumphs faced by the author’s family through the changing decades. Through his family’s story, Pavese reveals important life lessons that can only be gleaned by looking back and reflecting on one’s past.
Readers can purchase “Memories: A Collection of Stories of Family Life in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
