Author Robert E. Pavese’s New Book, "Memories: A Collection of Stories of Family Life in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s," Explores America's Past & the Author's Family History

Recent release “Memories: A Collection of Stories of Family Life in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s,” from Covenant Books author Robert E. Pavese, is a compelling series of stories about the author's family, and the challenges they encountered in their day-to-day lives. Despite the struggles they faced, Pavese reveals how they made it through by placing their faith and trust in God and each other.