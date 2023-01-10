Author Jeff Webber’s New Book, "Enimnori: Discovery," is a Thrilling Tale of an Electrical Engineer Who Finds Himself Unwittingly Transported to a Brand-New World

Recent release “Enimnori: Discovery” Book 2 of the “Enimnori Series,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeff Webber, follows Scott Hathaway, a modern-day electrical engineer who suddenly finds himself transported to a brand-new world full of magic and danger. After befriending two powerful magicians, Scott helps them defend their home in exchange for help returning him back to his time.