Author Jeff Webber’s New Book, "Enimnori: Discovery," is a Thrilling Tale of an Electrical Engineer Who Finds Himself Unwittingly Transported to a Brand-New World
Recent release “Enimnori: Discovery” Book 2 of the “Enimnori Series,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeff Webber, follows Scott Hathaway, a modern-day electrical engineer who suddenly finds himself transported to a brand-new world full of magic and danger. After befriending two powerful magicians, Scott helps them defend their home in exchange for help returning him back to his time.
West Springfield, MA, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Webber, a retired software engineer and avid reader who holds a BS in mathematics and has done graduate work in both applied math and computer science, has completed his new book, “Enimnori: Discovery” Book 2 of the “Enimnori Series”: a compelling fantasy adventure of a young man who finds himself summoned to a strange dimension and must work together with two new friends to find a way back home.
“A man from the modern world, Scott Hathaway, an electronics engineer with a penchant for martial arts, has been transported to another world where magic is real. He becomes friends with his accidental summoner, Brandon, and Brandon’s mentor, master magician Morgan. The two magicians become embroiled in a battle to protect their home. Scott, not wanting to see his new friends killed or enslaved, teaches them how to make gunpowder. Grateful, they organize an expedition to find more of the special crystals that enhance their power in an attempt to send him back to his own world and family. Now they must brave the dangers of an almost unknown wilderness and face whatever they find at the end of their journey.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeff Webber’s fascinating story will capture the imaginations of readers as they follow along on Scott’s epic quest to use his engineering prowess to save his new friends and discover a way home. Will Brandon and Morgan be able to build up enough power to send Scott home, or will their quest ultimately be in vain? Full of unique characters in an unforgettable setting, “Enimnori: Discovery” is sure to leave readers spellbound and keep them on the edge of their seats right until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Enimnori: Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A man from the modern world, Scott Hathaway, an electronics engineer with a penchant for martial arts, has been transported to another world where magic is real. He becomes friends with his accidental summoner, Brandon, and Brandon’s mentor, master magician Morgan. The two magicians become embroiled in a battle to protect their home. Scott, not wanting to see his new friends killed or enslaved, teaches them how to make gunpowder. Grateful, they organize an expedition to find more of the special crystals that enhance their power in an attempt to send him back to his own world and family. Now they must brave the dangers of an almost unknown wilderness and face whatever they find at the end of their journey.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeff Webber’s fascinating story will capture the imaginations of readers as they follow along on Scott’s epic quest to use his engineering prowess to save his new friends and discover a way home. Will Brandon and Morgan be able to build up enough power to send Scott home, or will their quest ultimately be in vain? Full of unique characters in an unforgettable setting, “Enimnori: Discovery” is sure to leave readers spellbound and keep them on the edge of their seats right until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Enimnori: Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories