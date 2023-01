Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Snatched: The Unforgettable Cruise," by Martin M. Nuza

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 05, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About Snatched: The Unforgettable CruiseDetective Ethan Moore prowls the deck of the mega cruise ship, his mind wracked with unanswered questions. His daughter, Chloe, is missing and this was the last place she was seen alive. They say she committed suicide. But his princess would never do that - or would she? He vows to find answers, unaware of the imminent threat to his own life. Aboard this ship there is no law and lawman Ethan is about to commit the unimaginable, as he uncovers the gruesome truth.For three years, Martin M. Nuza, with assistance from the International Cruise Victims Association in the USA, has researched hundreds of true-life crimes aboard cruise ships and now brings a powerful and emotional story in this dramatic novel.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (267 pages)Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.7 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800944633 / 9781800944756Kindle eBook ASIN B0BQCZ1KMNAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/SNATCHEDPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022The Author – Martin M. NuzaMartin M. Nuza is an award-winning writer/producer with a string of international feature films and TV documentaries under his belt. He has written over twenty-five feature screenplays and is also a published author, having written two novels - Promises: The Mason Ordeal and Promises: Emily's Harrowing Story.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002