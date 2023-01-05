Art History: Thrive Collective's Lower East Side Murals Revitalize 10th Street, Honor CHARAS Community Center Icons
East 9th Street Building—Once a Beacon—Fell Into Disrepair After New York City Sold It to a Developer. Local community leaders unite to paint murals, beautify street and honor the proud Puerto Rican history of neighborhood.
On Saturday, December 16, an intergenerational group of leaders came together on the Lower East Side to celebrate the ribbon cutting for murals that paid homage to the CHARAS/El Bohio Community Center, located at 605 East 9th Street from 1979 until the beginning of this century.
The 152,000-square foot complex, once home to PS 64, was sold to a developer in 2001. And Loisaida has never been the same.
In the spirit of CHARAS—which once offered artists and activists a shared space to thrive within its—the freshly-sprayed wall on the building’s East 10th Street side today serves as a reminder of what’s possible when a committed group of people unite their talents to create something that brings life, restoration, and beauty to a neighborhood.
The murals—which feature a mix of abstract art, graffiti, and portraits—honor founders and volunteers of CHARAS, including Lower East Side icons Chino Garcia and Angie Hernandez. Both were in attendance at the ribbon cutting.
“The community pulled together to make the murals happen. This is an outdoor educational mural that will showcase the significance of a great art space that once stood [here],” said Frank Gonzalez of Loisaida Realty and LES CommUnity Concerns.
The inspiration for the murals came from David “Daso” Soto, a musician who owns the Piragua Art Space on East 10th Street. Daso experienced firsthand the impact of CHARAS. His mom, Angie Hernandez, was a key leader in the movement. Daso and Gonzalez brought the idea to Jeremy Del Rio, founder and executive director of Thrive Collective. In the last eight years, Thrive has painted over 300 murals in public schools and public spaces through its #BringArtBack mentoring program.
“This building, for a century, had a legacy of teaching young people—how to manifest the best versions of themselves,” Jeremy Del Rio said. “When it stopped being a public school, it became a community arts center, a place for people to come and learn how to create, how to reimagine worlds that don't yet exist, and develop skills. For the last 20 years plus, it has fallen into disrepair and decay and became a place, a marker for the kinds of degradation that we don’t want our community to represent.”
Local activists believe the building should once again stand as community center. A source of controversy for the last 20 years, it is currently in foreclosure. The owner, Gregg Singer, failed to repurpose it several times, and has also sued the city.
The East 10th Street mural project, which came together in the few weeks before Thanksgiving, included collaboration with Alejandro Epifanio, executive director of Loisaida, Inc.; MoRUS (Museum of Reclaimed Urban Space); The Clemente; La Plaza Cultural; Project Yourself; and Why Not Care.
About Thrive Collective
Thrive Collective, based in New York City, creates hope and opportunity through arts, sports, and mentoring in public schools. Over the last nine years, Thrive Collective has created over 300 murals in the five boroughs of New York. With a mission to “bring art back” to some of the city’s most underserved communities, the non-profit organization connects artists and youth workers with local schools. For more information on Thrive Collective, visit www.thrivecollective.org.
