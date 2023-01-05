Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Yorkshire Mix," by David Neal
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Yorkshire Mix
Sheffield (UK) born in 1943, the David Neal’s eighty years on this planet will never be experienced by anyone else. Yorkshire has always been his home, a place he loves, along with the people; a solid, friendly, tough breed, with a fine sense of humour mixed in with their blunt straight forwardness.
In spite of childhood setbacks, he developed a thirst for any, and all experiences and interests, in a way to insulate himself from things he found difficult in life. The self-taught skills picked up on the way have made David what he is today.
This modest book will give you a peek, an insight, into David Neal’s life, warts and all, from infancy, through adolescence, to the dubious finished article presented before the reader; the details sometimes personal, sometimes dark, but all well coated with Yorkshire humour.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (87 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.51 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944602
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BPJLRPD1
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/YORKMIX
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
