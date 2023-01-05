Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Illinois Self Storage Facility
Chicago, IL, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Bahrmasel is pleased to announce the sale of Captain Hook’s Self Storage located in Zion, IL. The Class A facility is located on a busy commercial street near a close by Walmart. The seller has run Captain Hook’s since he developed it 25 years ago. He had a long-time manager running daily operations and both the owner and manager were eager to retire.
The sale closed November 30, 2022 after receiving several attractive offers. This was an arm’s length transaction featuring an out of state buyer that wished to enhance their Illinois footprint. The buyer was well qualified and was able to navigate the market’s changing financial challenges that arose between the time of contract and closing.
Bruce Bahrmasel is the Argus broker affiliate representing Northern Illinois and Wisconsin. He can be reached at 312-518-3550.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
The sale closed November 30, 2022 after receiving several attractive offers. This was an arm’s length transaction featuring an out of state buyer that wished to enhance their Illinois footprint. The buyer was well qualified and was able to navigate the market’s changing financial challenges that arose between the time of contract and closing.
Bruce Bahrmasel is the Argus broker affiliate representing Northern Illinois and Wisconsin. He can be reached at 312-518-3550.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories