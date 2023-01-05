Bisley, Cassara, Cho, Crain Headline Talented Comics Creators at FAN EXPO Portland, Feb. 17-19
Michael Golden, Tom Grummett, Scott Hanna, Tony Harris, Jonathan Case Also Among Top Artists, Writers Populating Artist Alley at Oregon Convention Center.
Portland, OR, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- An array of talented comics artists and writers, spanning more than a half century of work and encompassing dozens of the most popular franchises in the history of the medium through the present will be on hand as FAN EXPO Portland today announced the Artist Alley headliners for the convention, set for February 17-19 at the Oregon Convention Center.
Among the writers and artists are Simon Bisley (“Lobo,” “Harley Quinn”), Joshua Cassara (“X Lives of Wolverine,” “X-Force”), Michael Cho (“Marvel Masterworks,” “Batman: Urban Legends”), Clayton Crain (“Wolverine,” “Deadpool”), Michael Golden (legendary Marvel, DC artist), Tom Grummett (“The New Titans,” “The Adventures of Superman”), Scott Hanna (“Amazing Spider-Man"), Tony Harris (“Starman,” “Ex Machina”), Jonathan Case (“Batman ‘66,” “The New Deal”), Randy Emberlin (“Amazing Spider-Man,” “Dr. Strange”), Guy Gilchrist (“The Muppets,” “Nancy”), Kevin Maguire (“Justice League International”), Caitlyn Yarsky (“Bliss,” “Coyotes”) and many more.
Just about every franchise will be well represented, and comics fans will revel in meeting the creators who have made them possible. Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities and more make the experience for comics lovers.
The field of creators also includes such talents as Karl Kesel (“The Adventures of Superman,” “Superboy”), Steve Lieber (“Jimmy Olsen,” “One Star Squadron”), Jonboy Meyers (“Marvel Age Spider-Man,” “She-Hulk”), Aaron Reynolds (“Effin’ Birds”), Mark Russell (“Blade: Vampire Nation”), Chris Warner (“Predator,” “Terminator”), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons”), Jeremy Clark (“TMNT,” “Lady Death”), Ariel Diaz (“Witchblade,” “G.I.Joe”), Jamie Tyndall (“White Widow”), Brett Weldele (“Beauty”), Renee Witterstaetter (writer, editor, publisher) and more. The full list can be found at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/comic-creators/.
The quality of the creators in Artist Alley mirrors that of the FAN EXPO Portland celebrity roster, which features a first-rate list that includes William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”); Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson; Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” Hellboy), Katee Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”); Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man); Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise); Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom” in Harry Potter franchise) and many more. The complete celebrity lineup is available at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/celebrities/.
Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
