Freemasons of Temecula Catalina Island Lodge Commemorate 101st Installation
The Temecula Catalina Island Lodge of Freemasons will hold its 101st installation of officers on January 14 at 3:00pm. The event, open to the public, will be held at the Lodge located at 27895 Diaz Rd., Temecula, CA 92590 and feature the installation of the Worshipful Master and officers. The fraternity values brotherhood, charity, and truth and has been dedicated to improving the lives of its members and community since 1922. After the ceremony, there will be a reception.
Temecula, CA, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Temecula Catalina Island Lodge of Freemasons is excited to announce its 101st installation of officers on January 14, 2023 at 3:00 pm. The ceremony, which marks the start of a new Masonic year, will feature the passing of the gavel to Worshipful Master Bro. Tim Taggett Jr., for another Masonic year. The event will be held at the Lodge located at 27895 Diaz Rd., Temecula, CA 92590, and is open to the public.
The Temecula Catalina Island Lodge of Freemasons is a fraternity that values brotherhood, charity, and truth. Since its founding in 1922, the organization has been dedicated to improving the lives of its members and the community. The installation of officers is a long-standing Masonic tradition that celebrates the passing of leadership and the continuation of these values.
After the ceremony, there will be a reception for attendees to celebrate the new Masonic year. For more information about the Temecula Catalina Island Lodge of Freemasons and the 101st installation of officers, please contact Tim Taggett at tim@temeculamasons.org or visit https://temeculamasons.org.
