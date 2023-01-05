Freemasons of Temecula Catalina Island Lodge Commemorate 101st Installation

The Temecula Catalina Island Lodge of Freemasons will hold its 101st installation of officers on January 14 at 3:00pm. The event, open to the public, will be held at the Lodge located at 27895 Diaz Rd., Temecula, CA 92590 and feature the installation of the Worshipful Master and officers. The fraternity values brotherhood, charity, and truth and has been dedicated to improving the lives of its members and community since 1922. After the ceremony, there will be a reception.