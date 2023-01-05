Bella On Top Will Replace NR Entrepreneur Page as the New Brand
The Bella On Top will replace the NR Entrepreneur Page as a way to reflect growth.
Bacoor City, Philippines, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The NR Entrepreneur Page revealed today that a significant rebranding has been completed. The company's recent growth and expansion are reflected in the rebranding to Bella On Top.
Bella On Top will be the company's new name, and it will also remodel its website and produce a new logo to fit with its expanding business plan.
"We are grateful for the support we have had from our devoted customers and look forward to more," said CEO, adding that we are really thrilled about this move. "We think the new name represents where the firm is heading, and where it has been," he added.
Everybody has greater opportunities with a fresh start.
For many years to come, Bella On Top will serve as the brand's new face. In the upcoming years, Bella On Top will be the top wholesale and retail clothing brand.
