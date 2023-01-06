MM and Co Roofing Launches New Website
Guildford-based MM and Co Roofing brings their website up to modern standards.
Guildford, United Kingdom, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Guildford-based roofing contractors, MM and Co Roofing, are pleased to announce the launch of their brand new website.
Built to the very latest HTML5 standards, the new website is designed to afford clients a better customer experience with far greater content availability and contact options.
Speaking of the launch, owner and founder of MM and Co Roofing, Matt Minson, was quoted as saying, "People loved our old website, but particularly with the ever increasing use of mobiles to access to the web we felt it was time for a refresh."
"We spoke with a number of our long term clients about what they would look for in a website and key responses were about accessibility, usability and things that reflected our core values as a company."
"It was a long design process, but we wanted to get it right, and now we feel that we have a website that is truly reflective of what our clients, and potential clients, will be looking for."
MM and Co Roofing is a family run company that has seen considerable growth over it's twenty year history. Based in Shamley Green near Guildford, it now provides a comprehensive roofing service to Surrey, West Sussex and Hampshire, including private householders, builders, insurance companies and property developers.
To find out more, call 07709 650994 or visit https://www.mmandcoroofing.com/
