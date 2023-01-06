Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Alternative Poems," by Ryan O’Hara
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Alternative Poems by Ryan O’Hara.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Alternative Poems
Written over 5 years, Ryan O’Hara expresses his thoughts, feelings and views about life and the world in this eclectic compilation of his poetry.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (154 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.89 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944534
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BMQKLVH8
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/ALTP
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Written over 5 years, Ryan O’Hara expresses his thoughts, feelings and views about life and the world in this eclectic compilation of his poetry.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (154 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.89 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944534
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BMQKLVH8
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/ALTP
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories