B.E.S.T. CE Courses Updated for 2023
As a premier insurance and financial CE provider, B.E.S.T. assist professionals in meeting their mandatory CE requirements, increase their knowledge and competency by providing up-to-date and effective courses.
New Port Richey, FL, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Broker Educational, Sales & Training, Inc. (B.E.S.T.) has over 20 CE courses available in its wide-ranging catalog. Some of the courses available are:
- 4-Hour Long Term Care Course
- Estate Planning
- Ethics for the Insurance Producer
- Life Insurance, Annuity and Ethical Practices
- Retirement Plans for Small Businesses
- The Advisors Guide to 401(k) Plans
- The Advisors Guide to Annuities & Ethical Practices
- The Advisors Guide to IRAs
- The Advisors Guide to Retirement Planning
- The Advisors Guide to Social Insurance Programs
View credit hours by state here: brokered.net/supercevirtual/superceprograms.php.
Order B.E.S.T. CE courses here: bestonlinecourses.com/.
Lisa Marie
1-800-345-5669
http://www.brokered.net
