"The Spirit of Being: A Journey Through Healing to Love and Peace," by Adelene Thomas
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Spirit of Being: A Journey Through Healing to Love and Peace by Adelene Thomas.
At 19, Addie Thomas followed the footsteps of many other St Helenians and left the tiny, remote island of St Helena to live and work in the United Kingdom.
The contrast to island life was something that she was little prepared for, but Britain would give her the space to learn much, even with addictions and old conditioning threatening to derail her completely.
On 14th December 2014, she lost her Dad to suicide and this tragedy would set the tone for irreversible change and knowing.
As life in London reached its conclusion in 2019, space opened for travel and new adventures, uncertainty being prevalent before Covid-19 challenged the world.
Across parts of the Eastern Seaboard and back in Britain, she met and listened to other human beings. Spiritual teachers comforted her in those moments when old conditioning threatened.
Going back to St Helena Island in 2020 for a stint of 20 months allowed her to embrace a community that she had left so many years ago, reinstating the need for community love and spirit.
Addie now resides in Liverpool with her partner and as an advocate of collective conscious responsibility for greater change and knowing through her own challenges, she promotes this on www.thegirlfromtherock.com as well as Florrie Community Radio and other online platforms.
Paperback (226 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.45 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944565
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BNLNRDF8
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TSOB
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
