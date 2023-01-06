Ground Has Broken at the West Edge Shopping Center in Winston Salem
Adams Property Group Makes Progress on the New Publix-anchored Development.
Winston Salem, NC, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Construction has started and leases have been signed. The Publix-anchored shopping center developed by Adams Property Group is being built at Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive in Winston Salem, NC. Construction is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2023. Omega Construction is the general contractor for the retail development.
Access and infrastructure will be shared with 290 Class A multifamily units, to be constructed adjacent to the retail development. There is also a 1.5 acre outparcel, ideal for a restaurant or stand-alone retailer.
Confirmed future retail tenants are Publix, Heartland Dental, Dunkin’, and Friendly Nails, among others. There are still a few spaces available for lease in this walkable, mixed-use development. Visit WestEdgeWinston.com for more information and pre-leasing inquiries.
Founded in 2008 and based in Charleston, SC, Adams Property Group is committed to excellence in all aspects of commercial real estate. The company continues to support the tenants and communities they serve through innovative operating experience, efficiency, and solid relationships. For more information, visit adamspropgroup.com
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
