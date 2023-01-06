“Everything is Possible" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Samannie Estriplet Inspiring Belief in Miracles in New Book
A devastating earthquake unearthed a new beginning for Samannie Estriplet’s inspirational story of faith when she abruptly moved to a new country.
Dacula, GA, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From the moment she became an immigrant, Samannie learned how to press through feelings of loneliness, fear, and extreme discomfort to establish a new life in a new country. Having lost everything familiar to her, she started a journey that seemed impossible to succeed.
“It won’t always be easy. Have faith because God is on your side,” says author Samannie Estriplet.
The miraculous stories shared in her book can benefit anyone who has had their life disrupted by no choice of their own. It inspires those who have lost everything and are in dire need of a sign to keep going. Her message of motivating faith and trust in the journey ahead can help every reader understand how to see the smallest miracles appear in the world around them.
Samannie helps reignite the faith to overcome and not give up when life looks impossible. Her heartfelt book shares faith with gratitude and courage.
The official date of release was Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9:00 am in Boston, MA on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles websites.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
“It won’t always be easy. Have faith because God is on your side,” says author Samannie Estriplet.
The miraculous stories shared in her book can benefit anyone who has had their life disrupted by no choice of their own. It inspires those who have lost everything and are in dire need of a sign to keep going. Her message of motivating faith and trust in the journey ahead can help every reader understand how to see the smallest miracles appear in the world around them.
Samannie helps reignite the faith to overcome and not give up when life looks impossible. Her heartfelt book shares faith with gratitude and courage.
The official date of release was Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9:00 am in Boston, MA on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles websites.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Extreme Overflow PublishingContact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Categories