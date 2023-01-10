HomeBuyer’s Preferred, a Radon Gas Company Serving the Corporate Mobility Industry, Celebrates 30 Years
Lombard, IL, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HomeBuyer’s Preferred (HBP), a subsidiary of Radonova, Inc., celebrates its 30-year anniversary of business in 2023. The corporate mobility/relocation industry has changed dramatically in 30 years with advancements in technology, accelerated moving timeframes, increased costs, and now especially, a focus on mental health for families being relocated. Likewise, HBP, a company offering a radon protection plan that specifically serves the relocation industry, has experienced growth as it strives to keep up with serving the dynamic relocation market.
Health risks from radon are part of the landscape in home sales and purchases because high levels of radon create health hazards and liabilities. The HomeBuyer’s Preferred Plan takes the place of a radon test program so that the home seller will not be caught off guard at the “11th hour” paying for a radon mitigation system in order to close on the sale of their house.
HomeBuyer’s Preferred began as the brainchild of Landauer, Inc. and Phillip Kosanovich after an announcement in 1988 by the United States Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop's office that stated, “Radon-induced lung cancer is one of today’s more serious public health issues.” At the time, Kosanovich was running a corporate relocation company while his contacts at Landauer were manufacturing and operating a radiation dosimetry laboratory that included radon testing. Through a series of events, he ended up working at Landauer where his ideas for removing the liability and worry of radon testing and mitigation for corporations and their transferees were put into action.
Eventually, Landauer’s radon detector division was sold to Lagercrantz, renamed Radonova, and HomeBuyer’s Preferred became a subsidiary of Radonova. With HBP, a service agreement is given to the buyer of the relocation property to provide them with radon testing and, if necessary, radon mitigation at no cost. All radon related activities are provided and coordinated by HBP.
Phil Kosanovich, who has since changed careers, states that he has “very fond memories of HomeBuyer’s Preferred and is proud of what it has become. I’m most pleased that we were able to remove the radon liability issue for corporations, and the dissatisfaction for corporate transferees of radon gas testing and mitigation during the time crunch of their home sale.”
Since the 1980s additional public announcements have continued to confirm the health effects of radon. In January 2005, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona updated the radon health advisory by stating, "Indoor radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and breathing it over prolonged periods can present a significant health risk to families all over the country. It's important to know that this threat is completely preventable. Radon can be detected with a simple test and fixed through well-established venting techniques."
Radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide, according to the EPA. It is an odorless, colorless gas that forms when the uranium in the natural stone or bedrock beneath a home or building decays. The gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that become caught in the lungs when breathing. In addition to lung cancer, radon has been linked to asthma, diabetes, heart disease, strokes, dementia, and other illnesses.
“We can’t believe it’s been 30 years,” says HomeBuyer’s Preferred Logistics Supervisor Deontae Dodd-Hrobowski. “This goes to show how much this service is needed and we are glad we can help new homeowners reduce their chances of developing lung cancer.”
About HomeBuyer’s Preferred
Established in 1993, HomeBuyer’s Preferred is the leading provider of radon protection plans for the corporate mobility industry. A provider of radon testing, radon mitigation, and certified radon reports, HomeBuyer’s Preferred eliminates all radon related issues during home relocation for the buyer and the seller. Learn more at www.HomeBuyersPreferred.com or contact HomeBuyer’s Preferred at HBP@HomebuyersPreferred.com and (800) 325-5506.
