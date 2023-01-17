HomeBuyer’s Preferred Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Transformation and 30 Year Anniversary
Lombard, IL, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HomeBuyer’s Preferred (HBP), a radon gas company dedicated solely to the corporate mobility industry, unveiled a new brand campaign, including a new identity, reflecting the company's transformation over its 30 years in business. Established in 1993, HBP celebrates its thirtieth anniversary in 2023. HBP’s new look and feel represents a commitment of radon testing and mitigation services to the homeowners they serve.
"Our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years, and our brand image needs to evolve at the same pace,” says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The new brand identity is being unveiled in January which is National Radon Action Month in the United States.
The EPA designates January as National Radon Action Month to increase the public’s awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant construction practices. “We felt the timing correlated with the national focus on radon awareness,” adds Jones.
Elements of HomeBuyer’s Preferred brand evolution include:
New Logo: As a prominent representation of the company the new logo is contemporary, bright, and welcoming. Inspired by the previous HBP logo, the new logo highlights the 30-year anniversary and subtly incorporates the sunshine image. “The strong lines on the dual-colored roof in the logo signify how HBP is a subsidiary of Radonova, the global leader in radon testing,” says Joseph Gould, Digital Sales Representative for Radonova, Inc. and creator of the logo.
New Brand Colors: The bold fresh blue and red colors align with the parent company, Radonova, and shows the collaboration of the two organizations. “Internally, we truly operate as one organization focused on radon testing and customer service – so this color combination was the best representation,” continues Gould.
Brand Tagline: “Radon Protection Plans” remains the tagline. “Creating a logo to describe radon which is an odorless, colorless gas that is an element on the periodic table is a challenge to graphically display in a clear manner. We felt keeping the same tagline will make it easiest for our customers to identify what we provide,” says Gould.
About HomeBuyer’s Preferred
Established in 1993, HomeBuyer’s Preferred is the leading provider of radon protection plans for the relocation industry. A provider of radon testing, radon mitigation, and certified radon reports, HomeBuyer’s Preferred eliminates all radon related issues during home relocation for the buyer and the seller. Learn more at www.HomeBuyersPreferred.com, email HBP@HomebuyersPreferred.com, or call (800) 325-5506.
Zan Jones
331-814-2200
https://www.homebuyerspreferred.com
