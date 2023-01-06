Science Fiction Novel "SETI" Now Available in Multiple Languages
Book One in the "SETI" Trilogy is now available in additional languages including the original English. New language editions: Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, German, and French.
Tucson, AZ, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The science fiction novel “SETI…Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence” has now been translated from English as well as into Hindi, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, German, and French. It is available on Amazon by going to Books Category in the Search Bar and typing in the author’s name, Frederick Fichman.
"SETI" was originally print published by Penguin USA for the United States and Canada and published by Headline Press, London for the U.K. and Australia.
The story is about seventeen-year-old amateur radio operator Sam Alexander who is on a mission to finish his dead father’s crusade to locate deep-space radio signals from extraterrestrial civilizations. When he shares his discovery of an alien transmission with his father’s old friends at NASA, Sam’s trust is betrayed.
With the next alien contact imminent, Sam makes a move that plunges him into desperate competition with powerful opponents all trying to claim credit for this earth-shaking discovery. Unless he can find a way to outwit them all, Sam’s first extraterrestrial contact may be Earth’s last.
“SETI” is an exciting, fast, quick read with international appeal. It was written by author Frederick Fichman.
Contact
Fred Fichman
520-381-9412
https://www.infobotts-podcast-network.captivate.fm
http://www.frederickfichman.com
