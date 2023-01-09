Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Cranks in a Bucket: A Portrait of the British Prison System," by Chris Howell
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Cranks in a Bucket: A Portrait of the British Prison System by Chris Howell.
Ever been curious about what really happens behind the prison walls?
Take a journey down the rabbit hole and you will never look at prisons and justice in the same way again.
It really is not what you think or imagine.
An artificial world packed to the brim with Cranks, gimps and the odd decent human being.
What could possibly go wrong?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (124 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.71 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944497
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BM1NXX52
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CIAB
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
