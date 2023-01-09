Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "A Spirits Tale: The Journey Begins," by Simon Webb
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Spirits Tale: The Journey Begins – a fully illustrated children’s book by Simon Webb.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About A Spirits Tale: The Journey Begins
When his older brother, Ogun, disappears it’s up to Oco to find him.
Tasked by his Father, Ooni, Oco must travel to Earth and track down his missing sibling.
Oco uses his wit and his magic to locate his mischievous older brother.
Will he find Ogun before he causes mayhem and havoc wherever he goes?
Find out in this first of A Spirits Tale adventures: The Journey Begins.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (55 pages)
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.33 x 27.94 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944688
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BQGX8MH1
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/AST1
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
When his older brother, Ogun, disappears it’s up to Oco to find him.
Tasked by his Father, Ooni, Oco must travel to Earth and track down his missing sibling.
Oco uses his wit and his magic to locate his mischievous older brother.
Will he find Ogun before he causes mayhem and havoc wherever he goes?
Find out in this first of A Spirits Tale adventures: The Journey Begins.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (55 pages)
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.33 x 27.94 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944688
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BQGX8MH1
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/AST1
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories