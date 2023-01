Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "A Spirits Tale: The Journey Begins," by Simon Webb

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 09, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About A Spirits Tale: The Journey BeginsWhen his older brother, Ogun, disappears it’s up to Oco to find him.Tasked by his Father, Ooni, Oco must travel to Earth and track down his missing sibling.Oco uses his wit and his magic to locate his mischievous older brother.Will he find Ogun before he causes mayhem and havoc wherever he goes?Find out in this first of A Spirits Tale adventures: The Journey Begins.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (55 pages)Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.33 x 27.94 cmISBN-13 9781800944688Kindle eBook ASIN B0BQGX8MH1Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/AST1Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002