Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Grandpa Bourbon and the Elephant in the Room (The Biscuits Series)," by Rachel Pegler
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Grandpa Bourbon and the Elephant in the Room (The Biscuits Series)" – a colour-illustrated children’s book by Rachel Pegler.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Grandpa Bourbon and the Elephant in the Room:
Grandpa Bourbon is like everyone’s favourite grandpa. This is the story of the time he and Grandma Bourbon took the ferry across the crumbly sea to see their big family of Bourbons and many biscuit grandchildren.
Grandpa is famous for making up fantastical stories - about monkeys, elephants, witches, wizards and all sorts. The story he tells this time though has all of those things and is actually true. The baby Bourbons can’t wait to hear it.
Grandpa Bourbon is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 40 pages
ISBN-13: B0BNJ8X317
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.25 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B093BJ5QRL
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GBER
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Rachel Pegler has been an artist for 30 years and lives in a small village the Cotswolds, UK. As Resident Artist for over 12 years, she has provided the town of Stroud with posters and artwork for its colourful Country Show and Christmas Goodwill Evening events.
The Biscuits was created in 2020 as part of a fun children’s book series. As a mum of four making up stories for her children over 26 years, she thought she would now share them with everyone else.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
