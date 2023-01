Texas Country Crooner Scheduled to Release New Recordings on Spotify in 2023

League City, TX, January 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- El Jefe Entertainment, LLC and owner Jeff Yates, country singer and songwriter from Mt. Vernon, TX, is set to release new country recordings in 2023 on Spotify. Jeff states, "I took a long break from music and then we all went through the pandemic. I decided to start singing and playing again after the pandemic subsided. At the encouragement of my manager and another professional musician friend of mine, I decided to purchase the license to record some songs and am looking forward to releasing some new music in 2023 on Spotify. As a community, we have all been through a lot over the past couple of years, and I cant wait to get out there and start entertaining folks again."