Texas Country Crooner Scheduled to Release New Recordings on Spotify in 2023
El Jefe Entertainment, LLC and owner Jeff Yates, country singer and songwriter from Mt. Vernon, TX, has purchased the recording rights for new music to be released soon in 2023.
League City, TX, January 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- El Jefe Entertainment, LLC and owner Jeff Yates, country singer and songwriter from Mt. Vernon, TX, is set to release new country recordings in 2023 on Spotify. Jeff states, "I took a long break from music and then we all went through the pandemic. I decided to start singing and playing again after the pandemic subsided. At the encouragement of my manager and another professional musician friend of mine, I decided to purchase the license to record some songs and am looking forward to releasing some new music in 2023 on Spotify. As a community, we have all been through a lot over the past couple of years, and I cant wait to get out there and start entertaining folks again."
Evette Gates
281-734-4807
jeffyatesmusic.com
