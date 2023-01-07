HoduSoft Awarded 2022 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine
Denver, CO, January 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- India-based unified communications software maker HoduSoft announced that TMCnet, a reputed business-to-business and integrated marketing media company, has named HoduPBX – Multi Tenant IP PBX Software as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications.
HoduPBX – Multi Tenant IP PBX Software is a feature-rich solution that uses cloud-based IP PBX technology. It comes with a wide range of sophisticated features such as multitenancy, Least Cost Routing (LCR), auto-provisioning, reseller module, individual branding, integrated payment gateway, BLF and presence, and many more.
Presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications recognizes communication solution providers that have developed excellent IP communications solutions. HoduPBX – Multi Tenant IP PBX Software was chosen based on solutions proven to provide end-users with desired results.
“We are honored to get this prestigious award, we are grateful for the recognition, and would like to thank TMCnet as well as all jury members from the bottom of our hearts. We are proud of HoduPBX, which not only provides affordable and seamless communication to all sizes of businesses but also enables them to manage communication solutions from multiple premises,” said Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft.
“We would like to thank each of our clients, whose needs are the major driving force behind our innovations and whose trust and loyalty motivate us to work relentlessly to better our solutions,” he added.
Congratulating HoduSoft for the prestigious award, TMCnet CEO Rich Tehrani said, “Congratulations HoduSoft for winning the INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. HoduPBX - Multi Tenant IP PBX Software has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users.”
About HoduPBX
HoduPBX is HoduSoft’s comprehensive IP PBX software for Internet telephony service providers (ITSPs) and Internet service providers (ISPs) that want to offer hosted PBX services. The software facilitates advanced internet telephony, reducing phone bills and providing reliable and high-quality calls for uninterrupted connection and sharing.
About HoduSoft
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software provider that offers several types of high-quality communications tools for all sizes of companies across industries. Founded in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers in the world today. Apart from HoduPBX, its other software products include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content, from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award was established to recognize those companies in communications and telecom that provide exceptional software solutions.
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
