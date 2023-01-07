Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Board Director
Elmwood Park, NJ, January 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank recently announced the appointment of Michael Fasano to its board of directors. Fasano joins Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s strongest community banks, to support the bank in providing consumers, business owners and community organizations the best that community banking has to offer.
Fasano has over two decades of commercial real estate experience and brings a wealth of commercial real estate expertise to the board. He currently serves as Managing Partner with RIPCO Real Estate, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm with eight (8) offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida. Fasano oversees the company’s investment sales and capital markets platform as well as leasing in Long Island, Queens and New Jersey.
“We are excited to welcome Michael Fasano to the board,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “Michael has strong leadership experience and extensive industry expertise. He shares our passion for community banking and has seen the impact that community banks can make. Together we’re committed to the bank’s growth and success, as well as that of the communities we serve across New Jersey. We look forward to his partnership.”
Prior to joining RIPCO Real Estate, Fasano held the leadership positions at Marcus & Millichap in both Atlanta, Georgia and Elmwood Park, New Jersey. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and New Jersey Apartment Association. He is a graduate of Seton Hall University and resides in Bergen County, New Jersey.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
