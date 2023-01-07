Upstate South Carolina Businesses Turn to Rainbow Restoration for Help Dealing with Frozen Pipe Damage
Greenville, SC, January 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A historic extratropical cyclone that occurred in late December 2022 led to winter storm conditions (e.g., blizzards, high winds, snowfall, or record cold temperatures) being experienced across much of the United States and parts of Canada including South Carolina. As temperatures dropped during Winter Storm Elliott, thousands of businesses and homeowners in the Upstate area were left dealing with water damage from frozen pipes that burst. Fortunately, a disaster restoration company, Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC, was there to help.
"At Rainbow Restoration, we understand the unique challenges that local businesses face after a disaster like flooding due to broken pipes caused by freezing weather," said Carter Borton, Commercial Account Manager at Rainbow Restoration. "That's why we offer a comprehensive range of services designed to get your business back on track as quickly as possible. From water extraction to structural drying and repair, we've got you covered."
"We are committed to building long-term relationships with our commercial customers and earning their trust. When you choose Rainbow Restoration, you can trust that you are working with a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are dedicated to your satisfaction and they are they to help you every step of the way, from the initial assessment to the final cleanup," added John Wheeler, Owner of Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC.
Rainbow Restoration has been serving the Greenville SC area for over 24 years and has a team of certified professionals dedicated to treating each property with the utmost respect and care. With the latest technology and techniques at their disposal, they are able to safely and effectively handle any situation from water and fire damage to mold and trauma cleanup, and offer 24/7 emergency service. For more information about Rainbow Restoration, please visit https://rainbowrestores.com/greenville-sc.
John Wheeler
864-268-2221
https://rainbowrestore.com/greenville-sc
