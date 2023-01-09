Rhode Island Abstract Artist Invited to Exhibit at Falmouth Art Center in Massachusetts
Rhode Island-based artist takes part in ongoing Synergy Experience that is produced by Art League RI as part of its continuing instalment of art and ocean-themed exhibition.
Rumford, RI, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary abstract artist Alexander Morris was invited to participate in Art League RI’s Synergy Part II exhibition. Synergy Part II is the latest instalment of Art League RI’s ongoing Synergy Experience that began with Below the Surface and Synergy II exhibitions, the latter held in collaboration with University of Rhode Island. These exhibitions bridge ocean science and artistic expression, and feature artwork by artists and scientists alike.
Past exhibitors of Below the Surface/Synergy II were invited by Art League RI to participate in the Synergy Part II exhibition that opened with a reception at the Falmouth Art Center (MA) on January 6. During the Synergy Part II exhibition, Alexander Morris displays his bold colors and signature textual markings with his award-winning painting "Of Ocean and Sky No. 2" - showing the relationships that exist within the ocean and sky.
Alexander Morris creates contemporary abstract paintings that showcase his distinct marking and textual components. By obliterating and reiterating layers of paint, Mr. Morris builds up layers of "memories" that creates a history unique to each painting to give the work an emotional charge. Patrons of the Synergy Part II exhibition will be able to see this process up close in Mr. Morris’s "Of Ocean and Sky No. 2" painting.
Synergy Part II exhibition runs from January 6th through January 30th, 2023, at the Falmouth Art Center, 137 Gifford Street, Falmouth, MA 02540. Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, 9 am – 4 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm; and Sunday, 1 – 4 pm. For more information, you may call Falmouth Art Center at 508.540.3304 or visit https://artleagueri.org/2022/12/23/synergy-part-ii-coming-january-2023/.
Alexander Morris is an award-winning abstract artist who has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and exhibition spaces, including AS220’s main gallery (RI), a featured artist of Attleboro Arts Museum’s prestigious 8 Visions exhibition (MA). He has a professional presence on both east and west coasts and is based in Rhode Island.
Angela Morris
401-871-5585
https://www.alexandermorrisart.com
