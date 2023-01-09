DecenterAds Shared 10 Programmatic Advertising Trends for 2023
Expert insights from DecenterAds, a company that provides Demand and Supply Side Platforms for partners from all over the world, can help advertisers and publishers get the most out of their 2023 campaigns.
New York, NY, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Programmatic trends are helpful tools for advertising professionals because they inform what is happening in the market and how to better prepare for future challenges. The slow start to the new year, when advertisers and publishers traditionally make plans and get ready for more active periods, is a reasonable time to learn the trends and take them into account in annual strategies.
DecenterAds gathered its extensive expertise in the advertising industry to present ten essential tendencies for 2023: from trending communication channels and tools to industry disruptors and the most promising innovations that could impact the market throughout the year. The list includes the following points:
AVOD replaces SVOD;
Growth of both CTV and OTT;
The increasing importance of first-party cookies;
Driving engagement with In-app advertising;
White Label solutions gaining popularity;
Blurring the line between demand and supply;
Return of the DOOH;
Opportunities of audio ads;
5G accelerating the industry;
Metaverse is the main potential disruption factor.
Advertisers, publishers, and other advertising professionals can visit DecenterAds Blog to learn the details and additional insights on key trends of 2023.
Contact
Albina Yefanova
