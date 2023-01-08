Godrej Green Estate Phase 2: Luxurious Resort-Style Plots in Sonipat with an Array of Amenities
Godrej Properties has announced Phase 2 of its plotted development, Godrej Green Estate, in Sonipat, India. The resort-style township is located near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Sector 34 and will feature residential plots ranging in size from 100 to 180 square yards. Each plot will be constructed with a range of amenities and a pleasant atmosphere. The units will be organized into five blocks, each with its own themed park, commercial plaza, and community center.
Sonipat, India, January 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Godrej Properties going forward after the huge success of Phase 1 at Godrej Green Estate which is plotted development in Sonipat. The real estate group has announced Phase 2 at this resort-style township which is developing at Sector 34 close to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
The residential plots would be ranging from 100 square yards to 180 square yards configurations along with modulations in them. Every plot would be constructed with the best amenities and pleasant atmosphere both in and out of the residential plots. These units in Godrej Green Estate Sector 34 project would be grouped according to their configuration among those 5 Blocks. Every block has its personal themed park, a commercial plaza for daily needs, and a community center.
See also: https://www.prlog.org/12946217-godrej-green-estate-nature-facing-plots-in-sonipat.html
The main entrance in the township would be by the 24-meter wide road and has a 9-meter internal road to reach your plots. Apart from this, there are park-facing, clubhouse-facing, 24-meter road-facing, 3-side open, and corner plots available to choose from. So you have many options in Godrej Green Estate Sector 34 Sonipat township to buy your plots as per your needs. The developer is giving you the opportunity to construct your plots up to 4 floors with stilt parking and sell individual floors.
Godrej Green Estate Sonipat would contain fully-fledged amenities incorporated within a wide clubhouse spread over two floors which includes a Library, Creche, Mini Theatre, Health Club, Table Tennis Court, Snooker, a couple of Badminton and Squash Courts, and other indoor games. The External Landscape would be installed with Tennis Court, Swimming pool, and Kid's Play area, coupled with Banquet Hall which is meant for organizing functions and gathering ceremonies.
Visit for more details: https://bit.ly/3h4NGjA
