Author Angie Galler Bowen’s New Book, “Living Life On Life's Terms: Easier Said than Done,” Follows the Complicated Love Story of Cody and David
Recent release “Living Life on Life's Terms: Easier Said than Done,” from Covenant Books author Angie Galler Bowen, is a work of fiction influenced by real-life circumstances the author has witnessed over her lifetime.
Knoxville, TN, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angie Galler Bowen, who earned her master’s degree in clinical social work at the University of Tennessee, has completed her new book, “Living Life on Life's Terms: Easier Said than Done”: a compelling novel that follows Cody and David as they overcome obstacles to be together.
Cody and David fall in love and know they want to be together. However, their families are bitter enemies. Cody is a confident young woman who can take care of herself. Her biological father is a gay ex-con, but, unlike her grandmother, Cody isn’t worried about societal snobbery. Much to her family’s dismay, she wants to meet this man.
David is the grandson of recently murdered well-known male socialite Rick Browning, and Cody’s grandfather was somehow involved. Cody and David escape to Mexico for a brief romantic weekend. The drug cartel, and David’s need to please his father by developing a timeshare business, create obstacles these two must navigate together.
Angie begins, “Cody woke up, lying in a beautiful, intricately carved four-poster bed. Yes, she had been born in a ditch—the ‘seed of the devil’ as her great-grandmother once said to her mother—but life had been very good to her. Her family was quite wealthy. Even so, she had never seen such a beautiful bed. She snuggled under the plush duvet, not wanting to get up yet.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angie Galler Bowen’s new book is a captivating read filled with twists and turns along the way as Cody and David as they try to live life on life’s terms.
Readers can purchase “Living Life on Life's Terms: Easier Said than Done” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
