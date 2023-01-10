Author Jill Marzinske’s New Book, "Going Away," is a Powerful Story That Tackles the Various Feelings That Arise as One Realizes They Are Growing Up and No Longer a Child

Recent release “Going Away,” from Covenant Books author Jill Marzinske, is a stirring and thought-provoking tale of a young girl whose life is suddenly different after her sister gives birth to her first baby. Now, young Julie Mueller must come to terms with no longer being a child, while struggling to understand why she must grow up in the first place.