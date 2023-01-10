Author Jill Marzinske’s New Book, "Going Away," is a Powerful Story That Tackles the Various Feelings That Arise as One Realizes They Are Growing Up and No Longer a Child
Recent release “Going Away,” from Covenant Books author Jill Marzinske, is a stirring and thought-provoking tale of a young girl whose life is suddenly different after her sister gives birth to her first baby. Now, young Julie Mueller must come to terms with no longer being a child, while struggling to understand why she must grow up in the first place.
Waseca, MN, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jill Marzinske, a Minnesota native and avid storyteller, has completed her new book, “Going Away”: a captivating coming of age tale that follows one girl’s struggles as she navigates her life after her sister gives birth.
“Julie Mueller’s world was changing: her sister Laurie gets married, Valerie prepares for college, and John learns how to drive,” writes Marzinske. “There is also going to work with Dad on Saturdays, playing with the neighbor kids, visiting relatives on holidays, and going to camp, the Christmas program at church and school, and putting up with her so-called friend Dawn Mason.
“So far, everything has been fine. But when Laurie and Ron have their first baby, does that mean Julie’s childhood is over?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jill Marzinske’s new book is a powerful tale that explores the complexities and emotions faced while transitioning from childhood to adulthood. As Julie faces an ever-changing world in which she is no longer a child, Marzinske weaves an intricate character-driven narrative that will remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Going Away” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
