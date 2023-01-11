Author Dennis Callen’s New Book, "U.F.O. Abductions, Fallen Angels, and Aliens," Shares Captivating Stories of People Being Abducted by Aliens
Recent release “U.F.O. Abductions, Fallen Angels, and Aliens,” from Covenant Books author Dennis Callen, is a compelling collection of stories in which people share how their lives were altered drastically by being abducted by aliens.
Fenton, MI, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Callen, who was born in Flint, Michigan, in 1944, has completed his new book, “U.F.O. Abductions, Fallen Angels, and Aliens”: a unique and interesting work that explores the world of alien abductions.
Dennis writes, “After I wrote this book, a friend of mine said her daughter and boyfriend was on a date years ago, and they were abducted by aliens. And finally, the book will cover God’s plan and purpose for us in all of it. I used approximately 216 various scripture texts to back up what I have written. I found it prudent to leave the reference in parentheses in the text for better clarification at the time of reading. Clearly, this is a much-needed book because it reveals the biblical side of Scripture using other scripture (1 Corinthians 2:13) and by using two or three Scripture verses to establish a truth of interpretation (2 Corinthians 13:1). Conversely, I found several books and thirteen national organizations, complete with hotlines, set up for the people of this country, to prepare for and accept the UFO landing with the hybrids being that the aliens will be introducing into the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dennis Callen’s new book is a fascinating collection of stories that delve into the way alien abductions are interconnected with the Bible and God’s plan.
Readers can purchase “U.F.O. Abductions, Fallen Angels, and Aliens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
