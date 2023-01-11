Author Abbie Rose Gladden’s New Book, "Soulless," Shares the Message That One Girl Can Change the Outcome of a War That Has Been Fought for Millennia
Recent release “Soulless,” from Covenant Books author Abbie Rose Gladden, is a captivating novel that follows a small-town girl who is perplexed by strange dreams and the mysterious Ryder.
New Baden, IL, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Abbie Rose Gladden, who currently lives in the St. Louis, Missouri, Metro Area, with her pup and companion Curley, has completed her new book, “Soulless”: an intriguing novel that introduces Ava, who could be the hero Ryder needs to change the outcome of the ongoing war.
Ryder must keep his identity a secret and discover who that girl is at the same time. This means working with the enemy he loathes for destroying his family. But when he gets to a small town called Lorna and meets a girl named Ava, he unexpectedly falls in love.
When Ava is asked to leave her family, friends, and the life she’s known forever, will she have the courage to do the right thing?
Author Abbie Rose Gladden was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, following air force dad, mother, and siblings around the world as a military brat (a title she proudly claims), including Utah, the Mississippi gulf coast, and Germany. She was raised in a family of readers, with fantasy and science fiction a favorite among her parents and five siblings. At thirteen, Abbie was stricken with a rare autoimmune, demyelinating central nervous system disease causing, among other things, epilepsy. The next decade was spent in and out of hospitals, including having her shoulder fused due to dozens of seizure-caused dislocations. Through all these trials, she kept a positive attitude and is an inspiration to others, including a little sister with a similar condition. “Soulless” is a product of these defining experiences, with Ava transposed to a new world created by her, with Ava’s struggles, challenges, and abilities mirroring Abbie’s life. In many ways, if readers get to know Ava, they will know Abbie. Abbie’s hobbies are gardening, writing, reading, listening to music, baking, and crafting with whatever tools are available to her at the time.
Author Abbie Rose Gladden writes, “I pushed past the gates and out into the world. I couldn’t believe how easy it was. Normally, we weren’t allowed past the gates—at least not in this form. I couldn’t take the time to find out why it was so easy. Someone would surely notice I was gone. It wouldn’t be long before someone was sent to take me back. Still, I couldn’t go back yet. I had to help him. He needed me, now more than ever. He was in pain, in trouble. They had caught him, and they were changing him. A thousand emotions rushed through me as I thought about this: fear, anger, love, grief, hate, and hundreds more I couldn’t even name.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Abbie Rose Gladden’s new book invites readers to discover whether Ava can face her fears for the greater good.
Readers can purchase “Soulless” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Ryder must keep his identity a secret and discover who that girl is at the same time. This means working with the enemy he loathes for destroying his family. But when he gets to a small town called Lorna and meets a girl named Ava, he unexpectedly falls in love.
When Ava is asked to leave her family, friends, and the life she’s known forever, will she have the courage to do the right thing?
Author Abbie Rose Gladden was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, following air force dad, mother, and siblings around the world as a military brat (a title she proudly claims), including Utah, the Mississippi gulf coast, and Germany. She was raised in a family of readers, with fantasy and science fiction a favorite among her parents and five siblings. At thirteen, Abbie was stricken with a rare autoimmune, demyelinating central nervous system disease causing, among other things, epilepsy. The next decade was spent in and out of hospitals, including having her shoulder fused due to dozens of seizure-caused dislocations. Through all these trials, she kept a positive attitude and is an inspiration to others, including a little sister with a similar condition. “Soulless” is a product of these defining experiences, with Ava transposed to a new world created by her, with Ava’s struggles, challenges, and abilities mirroring Abbie’s life. In many ways, if readers get to know Ava, they will know Abbie. Abbie’s hobbies are gardening, writing, reading, listening to music, baking, and crafting with whatever tools are available to her at the time.
Author Abbie Rose Gladden writes, “I pushed past the gates and out into the world. I couldn’t believe how easy it was. Normally, we weren’t allowed past the gates—at least not in this form. I couldn’t take the time to find out why it was so easy. Someone would surely notice I was gone. It wouldn’t be long before someone was sent to take me back. Still, I couldn’t go back yet. I had to help him. He needed me, now more than ever. He was in pain, in trouble. They had caught him, and they were changing him. A thousand emotions rushed through me as I thought about this: fear, anger, love, grief, hate, and hundreds more I couldn’t even name.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Abbie Rose Gladden’s new book invites readers to discover whether Ava can face her fears for the greater good.
Readers can purchase “Soulless” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories