Author Marcia J. (Eves) Williams’s New Book, "Am I a Hen?" is a Charming Children’s Story About the New Hen in the Hen House Going on a Journey of Self-Discovery
Recent release “Am I a Hen?” from Covenant Books author Marcia J. (Eves) Williams, introduces Charity, the new hen in the hen house. She doesn’t quite look like all the other hens, and Willow the cat makes her aware of that.
Greencastle, PA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marcia J. (Eves) Williams, who lives with her husband in Greencastle, has completed her new book, “Am I a Hen?”: a heartwarming children’s story about a hen who discovers who she truly is.
The inspiration for this book came from their granddaughter Hailie, who wrote a little tale about a hen on an adventure. Marcia’s sister, Diane, brought the characters to life with her creative imagination and beautiful artwork. Her brother, Bob, helped to foster her love and respect for nature.
Willow leads Charity to think that perhaps she is an owl, a bird, or even a duck. Charity tries to fit in but quickly realizes she doesn’t have the skills of the others. She finds that she doesn’t need to be concerned that she looks different from all the other hens. What she looks like is not what makes her a hen.
Marcia writes, “It was a sunny day, and Willow the cat was taking her daily stroll around the farm. She stopped by the hen house. ‘Good morning, Penny. Good morning, Jenny,’ she said to the hens in the hen house. Just then, she noticed a new face. ‘Well, who are you?’ she asked.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marcia J. (Eves) Williams’s new book, complete with detailed illustrations, invites readers to follow along as Charity learns what makes her a hen.
Readers can purchase “Am I a Hen?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
