Author Marcia J. (Eves) Williams’s New Book, "Am I a Hen?" is a Charming Children’s Story About the New Hen in the Hen House Going on a Journey of Self-Discovery

Recent release “Am I a Hen?” from Covenant Books author Marcia J. (Eves) Williams, introduces Charity, the new hen in the hen house. She doesn’t quite look like all the other hens, and Willow the cat makes her aware of that.