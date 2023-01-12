Susan Serena Marie’s New Book, "You Are So Beautiful!" is an Inspiring Children’s Story About Seeing One’s True Beauty Through God’s Love and Being Made in His Image

Recent release “You Are So Beautiful!” from Covenant Books author Susan Serena Marie, is an uplifting tale about a baby dinosaur who is struggling with his self-confidence. When he makes a new friend, he discovers how beautiful he truly is because God made him that way.