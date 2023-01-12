Susan Serena Marie’s New Book, "You Are So Beautiful!" is an Inspiring Children’s Story About Seeing One’s True Beauty Through God’s Love and Being Made in His Image
Recent release “You Are So Beautiful!” from Covenant Books author Susan Serena Marie, is an uplifting tale about a baby dinosaur who is struggling with his self-confidence. When he makes a new friend, he discovers how beautiful he truly is because God made him that way.
Los Banos, CA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Serena Marie, a devout Christian with a passion for writing, has completed her new book, “You Are So Beautiful!”: an encouraging and moving story for young readers about a baby dinosaur’s journey to self-love through learning about God.
“The main character in the story is a baby dinosaur who is enamored with his reflection,” says Susan Serena Marie. “However, the experiences of life in combination with harsh words change his innocent outlook into an image of self-hatred. Thankfully, he is taught a new way of seeing the world. He is taught to use a godly perspective, and this new outlook makes the whole world an expression of God’s love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Serena Marie’s new book follows a sweet young dinosaur who loves to look at himself in the mirror. One day, his family members begin to tease him, and he thinks they must be making fun of his looks. He becomes very self-conscious and stops looking at his reflection altogether.
One day when sitting in the park, he befriends a baby bird who thinks the baby dinosaur is beautiful. The bird tells him that God created a beautiful thing when He created the dinosaur. The baby dinosaur had never heard of God before. Could it be true that God made him beautiful in His image?
Readers can purchase “You Are So Beautiful!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
