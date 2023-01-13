Author Annette Peaks’s New Book, "Myla Saves the Day," Centers Around a Kind Elephant Who Steps in to Help Stop a Kidnapping She Witnesses at the Circus

Recent release “Myla Saves the Day,” from Covenant Books author Annette Peaks, is a riveting adventure that follows a kind and playful elephant who works at the circus to bring entertainment to families who come to visit. But when a child goes missing, Myla springs into action and does all she can to find her, becoming a hero in the process.