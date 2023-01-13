Author Annette Peaks’s New Book, "Myla Saves the Day," Centers Around a Kind Elephant Who Steps in to Help Stop a Kidnapping She Witnesses at the Circus
Recent release “Myla Saves the Day,” from Covenant Books author Annette Peaks, is a riveting adventure that follows a kind and playful elephant who works at the circus to bring entertainment to families who come to visit. But when a child goes missing, Myla springs into action and does all she can to find her, becoming a hero in the process.
Columbus, OH, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Annette Peaks, a devout follower of Christ who enjoys worshiping, singing, traveling, reading, writing, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “Myla Saves the Day”: a thrilling tale about a brave elephant who steps up to the plate when a child goes missing at the circus.
“Who would ever think an elephant could be a hero?” writes Peaks. “That is exactly what Myla, the elephant, turned out to be—a cape-less hero. She saw something was wrong, and she did something about it. Follow the adventure of Myla and find out how she saved the day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Annette Peaks’s new book is inspired by the author’s lifelong desire to write stories that excite and captivate the imaginations of young readers. With vivid artwork that helps to bring Peaks’s tale to life, readers of all ages will find excitement and joy in Myla’s adventures and leave them wanting to revisit her story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Myla Saves the Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
