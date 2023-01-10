New Release, "The Poetry Soldier," is the Latest Release from Sean Hudson, Containing a New Collection of Poems for Fans Old and New
Latest from poet Sean Hudson is “The Poetry Soldier,” a new collection with a whole new batch of writings for fans both old and new.
Moriches, NY, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Writing that reading is “similar to the dream state our minds will take us to when we sleep,” Sean Hudson hopes to hold true to this belief with his latest work. Passionate and dedicated to his craft, Hudson is hoping to take readers down new roads of thought with each poem they read.
“The Poetry Soldier” is a new collection featuring a new batch of writing, ranging from thoughtful, to humorous, to general advice for living: “The Kitten” follows an affection lost cat, “The Paper Clip” discusses a simple memento holding greater meaning, and there’s “The Daily Journal” that ponders the power a diary can have in restoring things to life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, “The Poetry Soldier” has something to offer for anyone who wants to do a little bit of reading that offers a lot to think about for the rest of the day. Hudson’s work here seeks to stick with readers and maybe gets them to think some ideas they hadn’t visited before.
Readers looking for a little introspection can purchase “The Poetry Soldier” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
