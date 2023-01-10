Author Diane Mchutchison’s New Book, "Quincy: A Wheaten Terrier's Adventure through Life," is a Beautiful Story Told Through the Point of View of a Dog All About His Life
Recent release “Quincy: A Wheaten Terrier's Adventure through Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diane McHutchison, follows the wonderful adventures of a dog named Quincy from his birth to finding his forever home and family. Inspired by the author's own love of dogs, "Quincy" will reveal the wonderful things that can happen when one opens their hearts and homes to canine companions.
New Egypt, NJ, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane McHutchison, a wife who works as an IT person by day and a stained-glass artist, weaver, watercolorist, and author by night, has completed her new book, “Quincy: A Wheaten Terrier's Adventure through Life”: a delightful biography of a loving and loyal dog named Quincy and his exciting escapades, as told through his point of view.
“Welcome to the mostly true memoir of Quincy, an Irish soft-coated wheaten terrier,” writes McHutchison. “Read about Quincy’s life as he describes his time with his dog mom and his puppy siblings and feel the mixture of concern and excitement as they all go to their forever homes with their new pet parents. Quincy tells us his thoughts as he moved to New Jersey with his new parents, Diane and John, and then describes the adventures he experiences with his humans until his parents bring home a tiny wheaten terrier puppy named Duffy. Through Quincy’s eyes, we watch as Duffy grows up and becomes a partner in Quincy’s escapades. Together, they travel from the sea to the mountains, the absolute best of buddies, until their world is upended by a little girl wheaten terrier named Kitty. Quincy talks about how Kitty changed their routines and has taken his spot on the bed, but the affection between Quincy and Kitty becomes evident over time. When Alvin joins the family, the dynamic changes again; but as usual, Quincy guides the youngster as he joins the pack and learns the rules of the household. Throughout the book, Quincy shares perspective on his journey, and along the way, he provides some tips and ideas that are right for raising any dog.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diane McHutchison’s adorable story, with illustrations by Wendy Carty, will introduce readers to the wonders of the wheaten terrier dog breed as they fall in love with Quincy and follow him on his thrilling journeys. Full of unforgettable characters and heart, McHutchison weaves a beautiful story of how dogs can change one’s life in the best way and make a family complete.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Quincy: A Wheaten Terrier's Adventure through Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Welcome to the mostly true memoir of Quincy, an Irish soft-coated wheaten terrier,” writes McHutchison. “Read about Quincy’s life as he describes his time with his dog mom and his puppy siblings and feel the mixture of concern and excitement as they all go to their forever homes with their new pet parents. Quincy tells us his thoughts as he moved to New Jersey with his new parents, Diane and John, and then describes the adventures he experiences with his humans until his parents bring home a tiny wheaten terrier puppy named Duffy. Through Quincy’s eyes, we watch as Duffy grows up and becomes a partner in Quincy’s escapades. Together, they travel from the sea to the mountains, the absolute best of buddies, until their world is upended by a little girl wheaten terrier named Kitty. Quincy talks about how Kitty changed their routines and has taken his spot on the bed, but the affection between Quincy and Kitty becomes evident over time. When Alvin joins the family, the dynamic changes again; but as usual, Quincy guides the youngster as he joins the pack and learns the rules of the household. Throughout the book, Quincy shares perspective on his journey, and along the way, he provides some tips and ideas that are right for raising any dog.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diane McHutchison’s adorable story, with illustrations by Wendy Carty, will introduce readers to the wonders of the wheaten terrier dog breed as they fall in love with Quincy and follow him on his thrilling journeys. Full of unforgettable characters and heart, McHutchison weaves a beautiful story of how dogs can change one’s life in the best way and make a family complete.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Quincy: A Wheaten Terrier's Adventure through Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories