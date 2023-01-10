Author Diane Mchutchison’s New Book, "Quincy: A Wheaten Terrier's Adventure through Life," is a Beautiful Story Told Through the Point of View of a Dog All About His Life

Recent release “Quincy: A Wheaten Terrier's Adventure through Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diane McHutchison, follows the wonderful adventures of a dog named Quincy from his birth to finding his forever home and family. Inspired by the author's own love of dogs, "Quincy" will reveal the wonderful things that can happen when one opens their hearts and homes to canine companions.