Gerald Lattocha Jr’s New Book, "The Genesis Beast," is a Thrilling Novel Exploring Good Versus Evil and Revealing How Far Man Will Go to Achieve True Immortality
Recent release “The Genesis Beast,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gerald Lattocha Jr, is a captivating read about Will Smythe’s journey to achieve eternal life at the detriment of his estranged relatives. Harnessing the mysterious Genesis Beast, Will Smythe shows the lengths he will go to cheat death.
Dillonvale, OH, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Lattocha Jr, an author with a gift for writing the fantastical, has completed his new book, “The Genesis Beast”: a gripping and potent work that delves into the very human fear of death.
“The reading of Will Smythe’s will was supposed to be a somber event,” writes author Gerald Lattocha Jr. “In his youth, Will had almost disavowed his relatives and decided to have a reading of his will before he died of cancer. It should have been noticed that Will’s intent was anything but honorable, but upon signing of the will it would be revealed just how far Will would go to reach immortality.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gerald Lattocha Jr’s exciting tale begins at the reading of Will Smythe’s will. Unbeknownst to his family, Will has a deadly secret. In the quest to achieve immortality, Will has unleashed the Genesis Beast onto his estranged relatives. If they lose, Will gets his wish of true immortality.
The guests now have to find a way to defeat this mysterious and dangerous beast. But there is a catch – the Genesis Beast can take on any form. From a crocodile to a T-Rex, this creature is the prime hunting machine, easily able to adapt to any predator that would best suit its environment. Will good prevail over evil? Will nature be able to take its course? Find out in the electrifying pages of “The Genesis Beast.”
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Genesis Beast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
