Gerald Lattocha Jr’s New Book, "The Genesis Beast," is a Thrilling Novel Exploring Good Versus Evil and Revealing How Far Man Will Go to Achieve True Immortality

Recent release “The Genesis Beast,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gerald Lattocha Jr, is a captivating read about Will Smythe’s journey to achieve eternal life at the detriment of his estranged relatives. Harnessing the mysterious Genesis Beast, Will Smythe shows the lengths he will go to cheat death.