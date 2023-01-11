Author Brittney Downey’s New Book, "My Puppy Life," is a Sweet Story of an Adorable Puppy, Dottie, and Her Life with the Family She Loves Dearly
Recent release “My Puppy Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brittney Downey, is a heartwarming tale about a small black puppy named Dottie and her happy life with her family and pet friends.
Blue Springs, MT, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Brittney Downey has completed her new book, “My Puppy Life”: a tale inspired by her own pet dog and the many years they spent together before she graduated college. Downey was a published writer in her last year of college in her local college's annual creative book called “Shorelines,” which is full of paintings, photos, poems, and short stories. Brittney was actually a part of Special Olympics in her high school years for bowling and basketball.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Downey’s book reminds readers how important having a loving, supportive family can be, and how family can come in all different shapes, sizes, and even species.
Readers will meet Dottie and learn about her human family as well as her extended family of pets. Dottie’s family takes great care of her and makes sure she has all the love and attention and treats she needs. Sometimes they can annoy her, but then there are other times when they help her get through scary stormy nights without being a fraidy cat.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “My Puppy Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
